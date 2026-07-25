EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on EZCORP from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut EZCORP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $44.00 price objective on EZCORP in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EZCORP from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.80.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on EZPW

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter. EZCORP had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason A. Kulas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,134.88. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo Lagos Espinosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $355,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,543 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,078.22. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,346,600. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in EZCORP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,707 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,960 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,173 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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