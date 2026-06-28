F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.6667.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of F5 from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,400. This trade represents a 86.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.35, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,584.45. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 963.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $394.53 on Friday. F5 has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $411.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $366.71 and its 200 day moving average is $307.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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