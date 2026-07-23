F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $382.6667.

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Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. This represents a 86.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 113.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $400.61 on Thursday. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $435.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $399.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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