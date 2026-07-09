F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $428.79 and last traded at $427.75, with a volume of 23526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.14.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F5 from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.95 and a 200 day moving average of $316.99.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.F5's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $1,006,636.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,860 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,878,023,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,042,716,000 after buying an additional 53,712 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $702,897,000 after buying an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,680 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $392,508,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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