F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Earnings Beat

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 7.7% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $330.99 and last traded at $327.07. 578,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 835,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.79.

The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.19 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 22.45%.F5's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and outlook raise — F5 reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $3.90 and revenue of ~$812M (up 11% YoY), topping estimates; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $16.25–$16.55 and guided Q3 above Street expectations, supporting upward revisions to growth and profitability assumptions. F5 Reports Second Quarter Results

Q2 beat and outlook raise — F5 reported Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $3.90 and revenue of ~$812M (up 11% YoY), topping estimates; management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $16.25–$16.55 and guided Q3 above Street expectations, supporting upward revisions to growth and profitability assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Systems & product strength, cash flow — Management pointed to strong Systems demand and continued double‑digit product growth (22% product revenue growth), with record free cash flow, signaling durable enterprise security spend and margin expansion. This underpins the higher FY revenue-growth and EPS targets. F5 Beats Q2 Estimates on Systems Strength

Systems & product strength, cash flow — Management pointed to strong Systems demand and continued double‑digit product growth (22% product revenue growth), with record free cash flow, signaling durable enterprise security spend and margin expansion. This underpins the higher FY revenue-growth and EPS targets. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction / analyst coverage — Multiple outlets and market summaries show the stock moving up on the beat‑and‑raise, with several analysts already highlighting the stronger guide; that momentum can drive additional buying given revised targets and the sentiment shift. Reuters: F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast

Market reaction / analyst coverage — Multiple outlets and market summaries show the stock moving up on the beat‑and‑raise, with several analysts already highlighting the stronger guide; that momentum can drive additional buying given revised targets and the sentiment shift. Positive Sentiment: Partnership expands product ecosystem — Sectigo partnered with F5 to automate certificate lifecycle management across F5 ADSP, which reduces operational friction for customers and can help upsell security/software services over time. Sectigo partnership announcement

Partnership expands product ecosystem — Sectigo partnered with F5 to automate certificate lifecycle management across F5 ADSP, which reduces operational friction for customers and can help upsell security/software services over time. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate governance & investor engagement — F5 added Anand Eswaran to the board (strengthening enterprise/AI expertise) and scheduled an Analyst & Investor Meeting for May 28, events that improve investor access but are not immediate revenue drivers. Board appointment

Corporate governance & investor engagement — F5 added Anand Eswaran to the board (strengthening enterprise/AI expertise) and scheduled an Analyst & Investor Meeting for May 28, events that improve investor access but are not immediate revenue drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance unchanged — Needham reaffirmed a "hold" rating; this keeps some constraints on upside from cautious investors despite the beat. Benzinga coverage

Analyst stance unchanged — Needham reaffirmed a "hold" rating; this keeps some constraints on upside from cautious investors despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity — Public filings and coverage show extensive insider sales in recent months (multiple executives), which some investors view as a potential signal to temper enthusiasm; monitor for timing/context of planned sales.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on F5 from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F5

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,655.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,621,080.19. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.25, for a total value of $487,192.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,710. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,053 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,014 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $61,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 23,299 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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