F5's (FFIV) "Hold" Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $292.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F5

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.93. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.53.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.19 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5 will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $866,151.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,674.69. This represents a 70.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $190,610.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,294,449.45. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $3,792,053. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 963.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 124 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

F5 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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