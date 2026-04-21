Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $723.00 and last traded at $726.56, with a volume of 71189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $700.01.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $537.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $366.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $587.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $557.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.69%.Fabrinet's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $5,424,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the technology company's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company's stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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