Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. Wolfe Research raised Fabrinet from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors cut Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.75.

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Fabrinet Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $676.20 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $199.86 and a 12 month high of $734.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fabrinet by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,839,891,000 after buying an additional 2,504,841 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,779,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $524,432,000 after buying an additional 553,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $193,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,414 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $485,063,000 after purchasing an additional 419,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 226.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,177 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $182,010,000 after purchasing an additional 346,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Fabrinet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fabrinet this week:

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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