Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,655.0714.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Mizuho started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,065.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,436.01. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,625,815,000 after buying an additional 3,326,972 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 874.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after acquiring an additional 725,432 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $516,615,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 402.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $565,513,000 after acquiring an additional 302,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $490,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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