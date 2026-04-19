Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,803.1429.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,960.00 to $1,547.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,069.54 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $909.00 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1,205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,507.90. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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