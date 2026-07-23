Fairfax Financial (FRFHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post earnings of $86.80 per share and revenue of $9.3826 billion for the quarter.

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Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $31.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $36.17 by ($5.06). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect Fairfax Financial to post $184 EPS for the current fiscal year and $177 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,617.32 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,624.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,688.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1,500.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research cut Fairfax Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

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