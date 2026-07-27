Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bank Financial Analyst Says

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3,300.00 to C$3,450.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the company's previous close.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,234.00 to C$2,261.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$2,350.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,550.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$2,751.57.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.1%

FFH traded up C$48.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2,372.34. 19,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,581. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$2,279.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,327.62. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$2,066.16 and a 1-year high of C$2,700.00. The company has a market cap of C$48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$43.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$15.57 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

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