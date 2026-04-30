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Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Fairfax India logo with Finance background
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Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.40 and traded as high as C$18.47. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 74,184 shares changing hands.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is C$17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

About Fairfax India

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India. The company operates through investing in the India segment and it earns income through the source of interest and dividends.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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