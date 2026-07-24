Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.4032 and last traded at $8.3930, with a volume of 113539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.7550.

Get FFAI alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $750.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 5.58.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 38,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 35,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric NASDAQ: FFAI is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer focused on the development and production of high-performance intelligent electric vehicles. Leveraging a proprietary modular platform, the company aims to deliver a seamless and connected driving experience by integrating advanced hardware with its in-house software architecture. Faraday Future's vehicles are designed to offer luxury appointments, customizable digital displays, and autonomous driving capabilities, positioning the company in the premium segment of the EV market.

Since its founding in 2014, Faraday Future has unveiled its flagship FF 91 model, showcasing rapid acceleration, long-range battery performance, and over-the-air software updates.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric wasn't on the list.

While Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here