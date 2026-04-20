Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $32.5420 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FMAO opened at $27.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric D. Faust sold 1,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $28,883.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,538 shares in the company, valued at $139,336.08. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 33,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,561 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: FMAO is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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