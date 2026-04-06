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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp gapped down before Monday trading, opening at $1,100 after a prior close of $1,150, and last traded at $1,130 on just 25 shares, signalling very light volume.
  • Fundamentals show a ~$797 million market cap, a low P/E of 8.62 and minimal leverage (debt/equity 0.02); the bank reported $34.29 EPS on $62.96 million revenue with a 30.88% net margin and 14.91% ROE.
  • Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a Hanford, California–based bank holding company serving retail, commercial and agricultural customers in the San Joaquin Valley through its subsidiary Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,150.00, but opened at $1,100.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,130.00, with a volume of 25 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $796.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,095.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $34.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.96 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California. Headquartered in Hanford, California, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services tailored to individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises in the San Joaquin Valley region.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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