Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 19.50%.

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Farmers National Banc Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $517.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Farmers National Banc's dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Farmers National Banc from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 196,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,497,294.80. The trade was a 25.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 41,672 shares of company stock worth $530,974 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the bank's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,814 shares of the bank's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 49.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,519 shares of the bank's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company's stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Ada, Ohio. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services through a network of branches serving rural and small-town markets across central Ohio. Its local decision-making model emphasizes personalized customer service and close ties to the communities it serves.

The company's primary business activities include the origination of commercial loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural financing, and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

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