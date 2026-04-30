Farmland Partners Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of 225.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

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Farmland Partners Trading Down 2.2%

FPI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 135,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,314. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $489.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $3,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,394 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 1,337,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 25.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 245,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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