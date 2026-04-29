Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 60.46%. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS.

Get Farmland Partners alerts: Sign Up

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 374,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,220. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.83. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.23.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Farmland Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Farmland Partners's payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPI

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Farmland Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Farmland Partners wasn't on the list.

While Farmland Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here