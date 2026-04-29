Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.3 million-$54.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.2 million.

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Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 374,819 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $501.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.83. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 60.46% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Farmland Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Farmland Partners's payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company's stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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