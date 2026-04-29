Fastly (FSLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $170.1850 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Fastly Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE FSLY opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fastly has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Evercore began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLY

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 265,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $6,039,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,604,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,693.79. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 7,059 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $173,439.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,133,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,859,800.15. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,394,553 shares of company stock valued at $28,368,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Fastly by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,743 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 72.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

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