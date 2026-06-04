Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.6250.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. William Blair raised shares of Fastly from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Fastly from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.49. Fastly has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Trending Headlines about Fastly

Here are the key news stories impacting Fastly this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other Fastly news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 19,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $332,789.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,469,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,921,244.48. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $105,576.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,046,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,709,097.92. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 591,860 shares of company stock worth $12,511,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,666,672 shares of the company's stock worth $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 554,909 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,521,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,864,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly's real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

Further Reading

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