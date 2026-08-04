Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share and revenue of $1.3740 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,056.79% and a negative return on equity of 58.89%. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 538,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,688. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 25,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $48,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 628,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,931.40. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 4.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Report on FATE

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of first‐in‐class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The company leverages its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform to create off‐the‐shelf natural killer (NK) and T‐cell products designed to overcome limitations of donor‐derived approaches. Fate's research aims to deliver therapies with consistent quality, increased potency and scalable manufacturing for broad patient access.

Central to Fate's pipeline are multiple iPSC‐derived cell therapy candidates in active clinical development.

Further Reading

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