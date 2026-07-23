Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $113.5110 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $109.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.76 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE AGM opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's payout ratio is 36.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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