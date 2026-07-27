Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.00 and last traded at $127.00, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.

Get FRT alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,175.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,377 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company's stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Federal Realty Investment Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Federal Realty Investment Trust wasn't on the list.

While Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here