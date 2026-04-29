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Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Federal Signal logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Earnings beat: Federal Signal reported Q EPS of $1.18 vs. $0.89 consensus and revenue up 35% year-over-year, and set FY 2026 guidance of $4.80–$5.05 EPS.
  • Shares gapped up premarket—opening at $126.73 versus the prior close of $111.74—and were trading up about 12.4% (last $123.70) on elevated volume.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 (annualized $0.60, yield 0.5%, DPR ~15%), while analysts hold a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a $131.75 average price target.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Federal Signal.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $111.74, but opened at $126.73. Federal Signal shares last traded at $123.7030, with a volume of 88,888 shares.

The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Federal Signal's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Signal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Federal Signal by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 12.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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