FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Director Paul Walsh Sells 5,042 Shares of Stock

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) Director Paul Walsh sold 5,042 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,431.52. Following the sale, the director owned 16,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,309,477.04. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,680. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.64. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $345.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.07 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FedEx's payout ratio is 26.36%.

More FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $445.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 9.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 11.9% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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