Fernando Lovisotto Sells 3,498 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,041,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,700,313. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05.

On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $37,876.62.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,310 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $45,341.20.

On Monday, May 11th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,477 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $58,549.13.

On Friday, May 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $23,468.46.

On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $55,782.64.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $22,031.52.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $29,571.70.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 72,686 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,419. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 91.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VINP. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here