Ferrovial (FER) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ferrovial to post earnings of ($0.1762) per share and revenue of $2.3935 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.5%

Ferrovial stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrovial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.42 to $70.93 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ferrovial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ferrovial

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

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