Ferrovial (FER) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 resultson Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ferrovial to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $2.8833 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Ferrovial alerts: Sign Up

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ FER opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FER. Zacks Research upgraded Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrovial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 40,717,866.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,987,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,258,865,000 after buying an additional 21,987,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Ferrovial by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 21,528,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,297,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016,475 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ferrovial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,740,214 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,371,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrovial by 491.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,451 shares of the company's stock worth $289,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company's stock.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here