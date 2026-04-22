Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.46 and traded as high as $45.67. Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 5,490 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D&D Bancorp had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Mcdonald bought 10,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,976.14. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 181,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,700,756.28. This trade represents a 6.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D&D Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, a New York–chartered community bank headquartered in Melville, New York. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk counties.

On the deposit side, Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank provides traditional checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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