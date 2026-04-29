Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $3.6239 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.10). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. National Bank Financial set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,975,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 141.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 820,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here