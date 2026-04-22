Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.7143.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.10%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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