Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday,Fidelity reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. UBS Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.04% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.43.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $43.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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