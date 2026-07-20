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Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given "Market Perform" Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Fidus Investment logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating on Fidus Investment and set a $19.50 target price, implying a slight downside from the previous close.
  • Fidus Investment recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.62 per share, beating analyst expectations of $0.50, though revenue of $37.76 million came in below estimates.
  • The stock opened at $20.36 and has a market cap of $772.66 million; analysts currently view it as a Moderate Buy overall with an average target price of $21.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.50 target price on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDUS

Fidus Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $772.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 49.51% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5,750.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,223 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company's stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation NASDAQ: FDUS is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

See Also

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