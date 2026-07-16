Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.62 and traded as low as C$5.26. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 243,819 shares.

Get Fiera Capital alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Fiera Capital and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Moderate Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$5.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.23, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.62. The stock has a market cap of C$564.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business had revenue of C$153.31 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiera Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiera Capital wasn't on the list.

While Fiera Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here