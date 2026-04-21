Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB) Stock Price Up 0.7% - What's Next?

Shares of Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDSB - Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.03. 6,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fifth District Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDSB

Fifth District Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Fifth District Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. Fifth District Bancorp had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Institutional Trading of Fifth District Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth District Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its holdings in Fifth District Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 142,330 shares of the company's stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fifth District Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fifth District Bancorp by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth District Bancorp by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares in the last quarter.

Fifth District Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth District Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Vienna, Virginia. Through its principal subsidiary, Fifth District Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and middle-market enterprises. Operating under a national bank charter, Fifth District Bancorp focuses on relationship-driven service, providing its clients with personalized financial solutions and responsive customer support.

The bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial and industrial lending, mortgage banking, and wealth management.

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