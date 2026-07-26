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Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERA) Short Interest Down 71.1% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I plunged 71.1% in July, falling to 926 shares as of July 15 from 3,200 shares on June 30. The stock’s days-to-cover ratio is essentially zero based on recent trading volume.
  • Institutional ownership activity was active, with several funds adding or increasing positions in the SPAC during the fourth quarter, including Rivernorth Capital Management and Radcliffe Capital Management.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, as Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock only from “sell (d-)” to “sell (d),” and MarketBeat reports an overall average rating of “Sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 926 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,872 shares of the company's stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 102,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1%

FERA opened at $10.45 on Friday. Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I NASDAQ: FERA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital in public markets through an initial public offering and to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. The primary business activity of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I is to serve as an acquisition vehicle that facilitates the transition of a private company to the public markets through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

Like other SPACs, Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I typically holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account pending the completion of a qualifying business combination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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