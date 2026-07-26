Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERA) Short Interest Down 71.1% in July

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERA - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 926 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 399,872 shares of the company's stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 102,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,116,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,201 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1%

FERA opened at $10.45 on Friday. Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:FERA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

About Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I

Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I NASDAQ: FERA is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital in public markets through an initial public offering and to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. The primary business activity of Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I is to serve as an acquisition vehicle that facilitates the transition of a private company to the public markets through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

Like other SPACs, Fifth Era Acquisition Corp I typically holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account pending the completion of a qualifying business combination.

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