Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $57.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.11.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company's stock.

More Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises — Robert W. Baird raised its target to $56 (outperform), Evercore lifted its target to $53, and DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy with a $58 target, signaling increased earnings and synergy expectations. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises — Robert W. Baird raised its target to $56 (outperform), Evercore lifted its target to $53, and DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy with a $58 target, signaling increased earnings and synergy expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Comerica deal integration updates — Fifth Third disclosed new deposit gains, cost‑savings and expected synergies from the ~$10.9B Comerica acquisition, which analysts view as earnings‑accretive and supportive of higher targets. Read More.

Comerica deal integration updates — Fifth Third disclosed new deposit gains, cost‑savings and expected synergies from the ~$10.9B Comerica acquisition, which analysts view as earnings‑accretive and supportive of higher targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and recent earnings beat — The company paid a $0.40 quarterly dividend (3.1% yield) and reported an April quarter EPS beat, reinforcing income appeal and underlying profitability as the bank scales post‑deal. Read More.

Dividend and recent earnings beat — The company paid a $0.40 quarterly dividend (3.1% yield) and reported an April quarter EPS beat, reinforcing income appeal and underlying profitability as the bank scales post‑deal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Annual meeting / 2025 performance highlights — Management issued a shareholder update on 2025 results and community impact; helpful for long‑term narrative but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Annual meeting / 2025 performance highlights — Management issued a shareholder update on 2025 results and community impact; helpful for long‑term narrative but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational/PR items — Branch relocation and executive profiles (e.g., Francie Henry coverage) support brand and footprint execution but are unlikely to move the stock materially short term. Read More.

Operational/PR items — Branch relocation and executive profiles (e.g., Francie Henry coverage) support brand and footprint execution but are unlikely to move the stock materially short term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cautious lending stance in select verticals — Management flagged restraint on software and data‑center lending; this lowers credit risk but could cap loan growth in higher‑yield niches. Read More.

Cautious lending stance in select verticals — Management flagged restraint on software and data‑center lending; this lowers credit risk but could cap loan growth in higher‑yield niches. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — EVP Kevin Khanna sold 6,000 shares at about $50.77 (trimmed ~7.3% of his position). While likely routine, insider sales can be perceived negatively and add short‑term selling pressure for some investors. Read More.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Further Reading

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