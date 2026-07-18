Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Fifth Third Bancorp's conference call:

Fifth Third reported adjusted EPS of $1.02 and said core profitability metrics improved, including ROTCE of 19% , ROA of 1.3% , and an efficiency ratio of 57% , despite most merger synergies still remaining ahead.

Fifth Third reported and said core profitability metrics improved, including , , and an , despite most merger synergies still remaining ahead. The bank said the Comerica integration is tracking ahead of plan , with the Labor Day systems conversion on schedule and the full $850 million annualized run-rate expense synergies still expected to be realized by the fourth quarter.

The bank said the , with the Labor Day systems conversion on schedule and the full still expected to be realized by the fourth quarter. Deposit momentum remained strong, with consumer and small business deposits up 4% sequentially and Southwest markets adding $2.5 billion of deposits , far above prior expectations. Management said this franchise still has a long runway for mid-single-digit growth.

Deposit momentum remained strong, with and Southwest markets adding , far above prior expectations. Management said this franchise still has a long runway for mid-single-digit growth. Fee businesses continued to scale, with commercial payments and wealth and asset management each reaching a $1 billion+ annualized fee run rate and capital markets running at about $600 million annualized .

Fee businesses continued to scale, with and each reaching a and running at about . Management raised full-year guidance for NII, non-interest income, and PPNR, and said it expects to resume share repurchases in the second half. Credit remained benign, with net charge-offs improving to the low end of the bank’s range.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $304,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,215.72. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Positive Sentiment: The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Article Title

The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Article Title

Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Article Title

The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings.

Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted revenue came in below expectations, which may be outweighing the EPS beat in early trading. Article Title

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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