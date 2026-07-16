Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.8060, with a volume of 277685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 2.4%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 303.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,079,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $932,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,664,013,000 after buying an additional 10,444,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,012,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,799,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company's stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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