Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 9,618 put options on the company. This is an increase of 242% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,809 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $304,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 303.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,079,733 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $932,904,000 after buying an additional 15,101,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $649,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,664,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,012,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,332 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,799,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,712 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third beat earnings expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.02 and reported profit of $763 million, signaling better-than-expected profitability in the quarter. Article Title

Fifth Third beat earnings expectations with adjusted EPS of $1.02 and reported profit of $763 million, signaling better-than-expected profitability in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and company materials highlighted stronger net interest income, fee growth in capital markets and wealth management, and lower deposit costs, all of which support earnings momentum. Article Title

Reuters and company materials highlighted stronger net interest income, fee growth in capital markets and wealth management, and lower deposit costs, all of which support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management also pointed to strong credit performance and benefits from the Comerica acquisition/integration, which is boosting scale and franchise strength. Article Title

Management also pointed to strong credit performance and benefits from the Comerica acquisition/integration, which is boosting scale and franchise strength. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports said revenue/top-line results missed estimates, which may temper enthusiasm, but the miss appears smaller than the earnings beat. Article Title

Some reports said revenue/top-line results missed estimates, which may temper enthusiasm, but the miss appears smaller than the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third was also named Euromoney’s United States’ Best Bank, reinforcing a favorable perception of the company’s transformation and long-term growth profile. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. 5,159,166 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,416,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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