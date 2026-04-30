Figma (NYSE:FIG) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.8590, with a volume of 10702356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FIG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Figma from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Figma from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $303.78 million for the quarter. Figma had a negative return on equity of 97.03% and a negative net margin of 121.87%.The company's revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Figma

In related news, CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of Figma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,554 shares of Figma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $256,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,580,181 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,430. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,060,645 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,164 in the last ninety days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIG. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $1,310,305,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $1,108,879,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $842,687,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,967,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $278,510,000.

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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