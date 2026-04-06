FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sarah Oughtred Sells 10,872 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $156,991.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,153,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,922.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sarah Oughtred also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $239,606.40.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Sarah Oughtred sold 10,515 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50.

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FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,660. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FIGS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FIGS from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGS

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,297,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 59,974,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 2,139.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,307,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,962 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in FIGS by 940.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 924,092 shares of the company's stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 835,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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