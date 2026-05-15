Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Insider Sells $1,993,160.40 in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 47,064 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,993,160.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 406,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,196,259.85. The trade was a 10.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Todd Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, David Todd Stevens sold 49,708 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $1,591,650.16.

On Wednesday, February 18th, David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $833,824.00.

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Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIGR traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,202,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Figure Technology Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Figure Technology Solutions to $55 from $45 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Mizuho Raises Figure Technology Solutions Price Target

Mizuho raised its price target on Figure Technology Solutions to $55 from $45 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating on FIGR, reinforcing a constructive outlook from analysts. Needham & Company Buy Rating on Figure Technology Solutions

Needham & Company reiterated a rating on FIGR, reinforcing a constructive outlook from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted CEO Michael Tannenbaum’s comments on AI, blockchain, and growth opportunities, which may support investor optimism around the company’s long-term strategy. CEO Interview on AI, Blockchain and Capital Markets

Recent coverage highlighted CEO Michael Tannenbaum’s comments on AI, blockchain, and growth opportunities, which may support investor optimism around the company’s long-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary compared FIGR’s year-to-date performance with other business services names, suggesting investors are still benchmarking the stock against its peers. FIGR vs. Peer Performance Article

Market commentary compared FIGR’s year-to-date performance with other business services names, suggesting investors are still benchmarking the stock against its peers. Negative Sentiment: Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his position by 50%, which can weigh on sentiment despite the planned nature of the trade.

Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his position by 50%, which can weigh on sentiment despite the planned nature of the trade. Negative Sentiment: Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares in another pre-arranged 10b5-1 sale, adding to insider selling pressure on the stock.

Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares in another pre-arranged 10b5-1 sale, adding to insider selling pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Todd Stevens sold 47,064 shares, trimming his ownership by about 10.4%, which may raise caution even though the sale was also under a trading plan.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Figure Technology Solutions by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 934 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Figure Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Further Reading

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