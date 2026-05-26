10,000 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Acquired by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.35. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. New Street Research set a $90.00 price target on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Starbucks from a "sector perform" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here