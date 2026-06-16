10,000 Shares in Wabtec $WAB Bought by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wabtec by 809.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,297 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wabtec by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $842,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Wabtec in the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wabtec by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,485 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 64,341 shares of company stock valued at $17,277,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wabtec from $283.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Performance

Wabtec stock opened at $268.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.18. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $275.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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