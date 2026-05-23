100,000 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $192.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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