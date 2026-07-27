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100,000 Shares in Tavia Acquisition Corp. $TAVI Bought by Sona Asset Management US LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Tavia Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
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Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned 0.87% of Tavia Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAVI. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC boosted its position in Tavia Acquisition by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 56,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tavia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Tavia Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on Tavia Acquisition

Tavia Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAVI opened at $10.69 on Monday. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.59.

Tavia Acquisition (NASDAQ:TAVI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Tavia Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tavia Acquisition (NASDAQ:TAVI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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