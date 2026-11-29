Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $340,740,000. Alphabet comprises 4.5% of Appaloosa LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Recent Alphabet Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about GOOG:

Positive Sentiment: ETF flows were supportive: 37 funds bought Alphabet shares on Wednesday while 16 sold, for a reported net inflow of $134 million. Read More.

ETF flows were supportive: 37 funds bought Alphabet shares on Wednesday while 16 sold, for a reported net inflow of $134 million. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic may offer meaningful upside, while Anthropic’s reported commitment to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033 could support cloud demand. These are potential benefits, though their value depends on execution and the durability of the arrangements. Read More.

Alphabet’s roughly 14% stake in Anthropic may offer meaningful upside, while Anthropic’s reported commitment to spend at least $121.3 billion on Google Cloud through mid-2033 could support cloud demand. These are potential benefits, though their value depends on execution and the durability of the arrangements. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlights investor concerns about heavy AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow and slower Search growth, despite strong Google Cloud growth. One report cited quarterly capital expenditure of $51.4 billion; the supplied earnings background also notes an EPS miss. These concerns may keep pressure on valuation until investors see clearer returns from AI investment. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $410.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.69 and a 1 year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

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